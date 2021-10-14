Loose Women's Linda Robson reveals shocking holiday accident

Loose Women viewers were left stunned after a candid confession by panellist Linda Robson this week.

Linda, 63, spent some time on the show talking about a recent holiday she had enjoyed with Birds of a Feather co-star Lesley Joseph - but things took a turn towards the end of her anecdote!

Linda Robson reveals her huge London garden

“We did parasailing, go-karts, cooking and swimming. We did everything,” she said of the pair’s time away in Portugal.

"And we did a water park, it was so lovely just getting away from you lot! It's for a show that's coming early next year. It was 19 days away."

Linda made her candid confession on Loose Women

Linda then admitted: "I had a bit of an accident. We all got on a rubber dingy down a water slide. When it got to the top of the wall, I couldn’t hold on any longer and so when we got to the bottom the dingy landed on top of me along with three other people. I actually wet myself!"

The star is known for her open and honest conversation - and just recently she admitted to the Daily Star that she had really struggled to cope during lockdown.

The star was on holiday with good friend, Lesley Joseph

"During the first couple of weeks of lockdown, I was so depressed," she shared.

"I was stuck indoors, I couldn't go and see my grandchildren. My sister and my niece both had breast cancer and I couldn't even go to see them."

Linda pictured with her husband, Mark

She then credited her role on the show with saving her, saying: "But then we went back to work on the show five weeks after the first lockdown and that was our saving grace. It meant I was getting up and going to work two or three times a week."

The mother-of-three - who made her debut on the lunchtime show back in 2003 - concluded: "Loose Women has helped me through some really tough times."

