Linda Robson has the most adorable family! The Loose Women star's oldest daughter Lauren has ensured she is keeping Linda updated on her grandchildren throughout the coronavirus lockdown. The doting grandmother shared an Instagram video her daughter took which showing Betsy, 3, being very cheeky as she took part in the chocolate challenge that has been circulating social media. Following on from the likes of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, Betsy's will-power was tested, and it appears she's willing to lie to get her hands on some sweet treats.

The video showed Lauren interrupting the little girl's reading session to leave a bowl of chocolate in front of her, stating: "See these nice chocolates? I'm going to leave them here and I'm just going to go to the toilet. And when I come back you can have one. Don't touch them while I go to the toilet though." A huge grin spread across Betsy's face, and as soon as her mother left she completely ignored the instructions. After picking up a chocolate and sinking her teeth into the edge, Besty carefully placed it back in the bowl and told her mum when she returned: "I didn't eat one." Technically, she was telling the truth as she didn't physically bite any off the bunny-shaped chocolate, but she couldn't resist the temptation to have a quick taste!

"Betsy attempting the #chocolatechallenge @lilaandbetsy," Linda captioned the video, and fans were quick to joked about her will-power. Fellow Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha simply commented with several laughing emojis, while another fan wrote: "Doesn't count when it's just a nibble." A third added: "The little lick. Bless her," while others noted how difficult the 62-year-old must be finding it being separated from her loved ones during the COVID-19 crisis.

WATCH: Linda Robson tunes into Loose Women during coronavirus lockdown

Loose Women has returned to our screens with the stars filming the show while following social distancing guidelines. However, in the absence of being able to see her family and her co-stars, Linda revealed in early April that she was staying entertained by watching repeats of the show. Speaking to the camera, she shared: "I should be sitting on a nice beach somewhere sunning myself, but because of obviously what's going on in this country, I can't be. So here I am – with Ernie [the dog] – and my cup of tea, watching these old birds on the telly."

