Jenna Bush Hager opens up about heartbreaking experience in high school The TV host remembers it well

Jenna Bush Hager may be an award-winning TV presenter and the daughter of a former US President, but that doesn't mean her past has been all rosy.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna star opened up on her show to share a difficult high school moment which has clearly stuck with her.

Jenna was talking to Willie Geist about a dating app, which can be used to get a quick plus-one for an event or special occasion, and it sparked a painful memory for the mom-of-three.

The daughter of George W. Bush explained what happened to her. "When I was in high school somebody dumped me to go to prom," she said.

Jenna went on to marry Henry in 2008

"He knows who he is. I had the prom dress and everything and I was ready to go. He dumped me and then he invited the prettiest girl in school."

Willie asked if it was literally just before she was set to go and Jenna admitted: "He dumped me right before the prom. It could have been my fault.

"He knows who he is and he probably doesn't watch the show. But he dumped me and then he asked the most beautiful woman to go instead."

Jenna and Henry have three gorgeous children

While Jenna didn't elaborate any further, the situation may still sting a little as it was etched in her mind.

Fortunately, it didn't hinder her future and she went on to marry her husband, Henry Hager, in 2008.

Henry popped the question in 2007, but it came to light in a Today show episode, that Jenna had in fact asked the question first, a few years prior.

At the time Henry said it was too soon and turned down her proposal, but of course, the rest is history as the pair went on to tie the knot and have three children together.

