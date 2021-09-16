Jenna Bush Hager divides fans with 'emotional' photos of her daughters The Today star had an emotional night out

Jenna Bush Hager left fans divided after detailing an emotional evening out with her daughters Mila, eight, and Poppy, six.

The Today star treated her offspring to a night at the theatre to see The Lion King to celebrate the reopening of Broadway in New York City.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is incredibly stylish during family trip to the beach

Jenna looked gorgeous rocking a black puffed sleeve top and wide-legged pants, while Mila and Poppy looked adorable in their pretty dresses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal's birthday with dad George W. Bush

Sharing photos of them beaming outside the theatre alongside TV star Carson Daly, Jenna admitted the evening brought her to tears.

She wrote: "A night out with my girls to celebrate the opening of @thelionking and the opening of BROADWAY! As poppy said when her dad was putting her to sleep: 'the lion king was very emotional dada.'

"I cried with a full house at the beauty of theatre, the resilience of people and how good it felt to be in good company! (The three Texans I sat next to know what I’m talking about!) I [love] NY @carsondaly."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager enjoy day out at US Open

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager makes incredibly brave gesture for heartfelt reason

Jenna took her daughters to the reopening of Broadway to watch The Lion King

While many of her followers raved about how "beautiful" the trio looked, some were less than happy that they weren't wearing face masks, despite being outside of the theatre.

One queried: "If everyone else had to wear a mask - where is yours and Carson’s masks around people?" A second said: "Masks aren’t required for you, but are for everyone else? How’s that work?"

A third added: "So you and the elite can go to Broadway without a mask, but our children have to be masked to go to school."

Jenna with husband Henry and their three children

Others jumped to Jenna's defense, with one responding: "All the photos were taken outside. They put masks on inside. Everyone attending had been vaccinated and/or had a negative Covid test."

Jenna even responded to the negative comments, explaining: "I was wearing masks the ENTIRE time—except for a quick picture outside. You must be tested and vaccinated to go to Broadway."

Jenna wasn't the only person to celebrate the return of Broadway. Her co-host Hoda Kotb also marked the return of Wicked with a series of photos of her with Savannah Guthrie inside a theatre. "Broadway... boy are you beautiful. Welcome back! @wicked_musical," she wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.