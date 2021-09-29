Jenna Bush Hager celebrates joyous baby news as twin sister Barbara becomes a mom The Today star is a doting mom to three children with her husband Henry Hager

Jenna Bush Hager has had the best start to the week following the arrival of her twin sister Barbara's first child.

The Today star took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news of niece Cora Georgia's arrival. Jenna posted a series of pictures of herself with the newborn in hospital, as well as one of Cora's proud parents, alongside a heartfelt message.

She wrote: "Dearest Cora Georgia. Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!) I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager shares adorable family video featuring dad George W. Bush

"And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."

Jenna's followers were quick to send their congratulations to the family, with one writing: "What wonderful news!" while another wrote: "Aunty J! Sweet Cora! Beautiful. Sending love." A third added: "This is magical!!"

Jenna Bush Hager's twin sister Barbara welcomed her first child, daughter Cora

Jenna's three children, Poppy, Mila and Hal, can't wait to meet their baby cousin, while the star's parents George W. Bush and Laura Bush are thrilled at becoming grandparents for the fourth time.

Jenna and Barbara are incredibly close and had a remarkable upbringing, with both their grandparents and later their parents living in the White House.

Jenna's family are incredibly close

Family is everything to Jenna, who often pays tribute to her twin sister and parents on social media. The star emotionally recalled her reunion with her parents last year after being apart for several months due to the pandemic.

Jenna revealed on Today how her children were especially excited to be back with their 'Grampy and Jefe' and told her co-star Hoda Kotb: "Mila is now waking up at 5am in the morning because she was there waking up, running down to be with her Grammy and Jefe, and I just think even little moments of being with family (are special)."

