Jenna Bush Hager is incredibly stylish during family trip to the beach The Today star is a doting mom to three children

Jenna Bush Hager looked the epitome of chic over the weekend as she enjoyed a trip to the beach with her family.

The Today star was pictured on Instagram dressed in a wide-brimmed hat and a white kaftan while posing with her lookalike daughter, who was wearing a co-ordinating outfit to her mom.

MORE: Hoda Kotb stuns co-star Jenna Bush Hager with surprising wedding update

The beautiful backdrop in the picture also caught the attention of fans – complete with a clear blue ocean and white sand.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Jenna Bush Hager melts hearts with adorable family video

The TV personality shares children Mila, nine, Poppy, six, and two-year-old Hal with husband Henry Hager.

George W. Bush's daughter often shares sweet tales of her family life on the NBC morning show, and loves nothing more than being a mom. Jenna also has a refreshing attitude towards being a working mother and previously opened up to The Journal News about her take on the work-life balance.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager makes incredibly brave gesture for heartfelt reason

RELATED: Inside the Today stars' unbelievable homes: From Kathie Lee Gifford to Jenna Bush Hager

She said: "I don't believe in balance. We are all trying to do the best we can. I know, for example, my husband isn't talking about balance with his co-workers.

"It's a word that women put on each other that make us feel guilty or make us feel we are not doing our job the best way possible. So when I am with my kids I try to be completely present, and when I'm at work I try to do the same."

Jenna enjoyed a day at the beach with her family

Jenna's children are similar ages to her co-star Hoda Kotb's daughters Haley and Hope, and the star fell pregnant with Hal shortly before Hoda adopted her second child.

Chatting to ET about the moment she told her friend and colleague of her third pregnancy news, admitting she felt "guilt" knowing that Hoda was looking to adopt another baby, she recalled: "I almost felt guilty because I it was so much at once.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager recalls emotional memory about dad George W. Bush

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's sapphire engagement ring has a sentimental secret

I found out I was pregnant, I also had gotten this job. I knew from Hoda that she was dying to have another little girl to give Haley a sister. She told me that months before.

"I went and I sat across from Hoda and I told her, and she wept tears of joy for me. Not long after she got her baby."

The two NBC co-hosts have often bonded over their lives with children

She continued: "My mom always says everybody gets their baby when they're supposed to. And Hoda has a little girl and I had Hal after. So who knew, but just everything is supposed to happen when it's supposed to happen."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.