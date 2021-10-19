Hoda Kotb was the recipient of immense praise by her fans as she shared a special throwback video on her social media for a special occasion.

The Today star posted a clip from the 2016 Olympics coverage in Rio de Janeiro, where she was seen interviewing the American gymnastics team.

The Final Five, as they were known, spoke to Hoda about their showing, till she focussed her attention on star athlete Simone Biles.

She then teased Simone about a request she'd made for a special celebrity interaction and ultimately surprised her with an appearance by Zac Efron.

The clip then involved all of the gymnasts going crazy for the Hollywood heartthrob, who hugged them all while Hoda adoringly watched.

The journalist shared the clip in honor of Zac's birthday, as she captioned it with: "Happy bday zac efron. Oh I remember!!! @zacefron @simonebiles @alyraisman @lauriehernandez."

Fans immediately were wowed by the clip and took to the comments to praise Hoda for her kind gesture towards Simone and the rest of the team.

One fan commented: "Hoda…. You are such a LIGHT! The JOY that you share is immeasurable! Thank you," with another saying: "Brought the biggest smile to my face!!! Pure joy!"

A third added: "What a beautiful post to start off the morning. Hoda! Hoda! Hoda," with one writing: "Awww!! Loving this! @hodakotb You're so thoughtful and sweet!!!"

Fans love Hoda for her kind approach towards her reporting and journalism, and cheer her on as she enthusiastically dives into the highs and lows of her job.

She was on the receiving end of lots of love and support for her devoted coverage of the 2020 Olympics as well, as several pictures and videos of her went viral from the event.

The Today host shared a bittersweet post capping her Olympic journey as she waved goodbye to the famous rings, and her followers took to the comments to send her more support.

One fan wrote: "I love how you have become the Olympic mom. Your enthusiasm when cheering on these athletes is infectious," and another said: "Hoda you're a national treasure." A third added: "You have done an amazing job!! Safe travels home!"

