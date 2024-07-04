Hoda Kotb says she won't be 'begging' during revealing dating discussion on Today show

Hoda Kotb had some empowering words to share along with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager this week on the Today show, as the topic of the day turned to dating.

Hoda and Jenna were both in synch as they discussed the importance of not wasting time with men who weren't bothering to message them back, and had some wise words to share, which can be viewed in the footage below.

During the chat, Hoda said: "I just think you should not be begging for crumbs at the bottom. Just, you're the full meal." Jenna agreed: "You're too good for that! You're the chooser!"

WATCH: Hoda Kotb opens up about dating during lively chat with Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna then joked: "How many people do you think are now breaking up with their boyfriends?"

After the clip was posted on Instagram, fans were quick to praise Hoda and Jenna for their wise words.

© NBC Hoda is back on the dating scene

"Shared this with my daughter!! Mama is DONE with those kinds of boys!" one wrote, while another commented: "This is something myself and so many women need to hear over and over!! Thank you ladies!" A third added: "Preach it girls!"

Hoda is thought to currently be single, having separated from her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman at the start of 2022.

© Instagram Hoda was engaged to the father of her two daughters, Joel

The couple have remained good friends are were recently pictured celebrating Father's Day together at home with their two young daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, four.

The star has remained coy about her personal life but did confess during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she had been on a date.

She said: "Something did happen the other day that hasn’t happened in two years … I had a date! I had a date!”

© Getty Hoda previously spoke about her love life on The Kelly Clarkson Show

After the audience cheered, the mother-of-two added: "But you know what it was? It was just a date. It was nothing but a date."

Hoda had previously mentioned her plans to go on a date while interview Jennifer Lopez in February.

"I just told her I have a date tonight, and that wasn't supposed to be made public either," the TV star admitted, although didn't give any further details.

© Photo: Getty Images Hoda and JLo are friends

Jenna, meanwhile, has been married to husband Henry Hager since 2008. The couple are doting parents to three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal.

Hoda and Jenna have a loyal fanbase who adore watching the pair together. The co-stars have a genuine friendship and it was Jenna who Hoda chose to be by her side when she publicly announced her split from Joel.

© Instagram Jenna and her husband have three children

At the time of their separation, Hoda told Jenna Bush Hager on Today: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayer and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple. So we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends.

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime, this was for a season."