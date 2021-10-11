Savannah Guthrie sparked a massive outpouring of love and appreciation with a heartfelt tribute she shared for her Today Show co-star.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's special present from daughter Vale is too cute for words

The journalist posted a picture on her Instagram page featuring a beautiful shot of her and Hoda Kotb knowingly looking at each other.

The caption made the moment even sweeter, as she wrote: "Lots of times we don't even need words [heart emoji] @hodakotb."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie make big change to their show

Fans instantly flocked to the comments section to gush over the shot and proclaimed the ladies to be among their favorites in the daytime canon.

One fan commented: "Thank you both for being such inspirations and role models we can look up to," and another wrote: "Your beautiful friendship is so inspiring."

A third added: "That's true friendship when you got each other's back. Loved that," with one saying: "The authenticity between you is palpable. This great friendship makes for a great onscreen partnership."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares heartwarming career update since returning to Today

Savannah and Hoda have been working together on the morning news show for years now, and became official anchors in 2017, the show's first ever female anchor duo.

Savannah shared a sweet tribute to her co-star on Instagram

Since then, the two have also become great friends and spend lots of time together outside of work, along with their other co-hosts.

Savannah recently made an appearance on Hoda's own show with Jenna Bush Hager, Today with Hoda and Jenna, and shared hilarious snapshots of her time there.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into motherhood with unexpected video

MORE: Savannah Guthrie left feeling bittersweet following change to appearance

The journalist looked more like she'd been left in a state of shock and confusion by her appearance, including with a selfie with Hoda, where she looked more worried than happy.

With it, she also attached a TikTok video that the show had made, where Hoda tried to explain to her the different aspects of the show, and Savannah simply reacted with mock screams of "what does it mean?"

Savannah and Hoda have been friends and co-workers for years now

She captioned the hilarious post with: "Thanks for having me, @hodaandjenna!! Two questions: why do I look so scared and —> what does it mean what does it MEAN aaaaahhhh."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.