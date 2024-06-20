What happened to Hoda Kotb and why was she replaced on Today?

Today viewers tuned in to watch their beloved hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the morning show on Wednesday, only to discover the latter was missing.

While they introduced the duo in the lead up to the first segment of Today, Savannah was joined by someone else instead.

The cameras panned round to see Savannah sitting next to another familiar face.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Today show faces awkward moment on-air

"Peter Alexander in for Hoda Kotb," she said as she welcomed her temporary co-star.

Since it was Juneteenth, fans assumed Hoda had taken time off for the US holiday, but she confused them by reappearing for Today with Hoda & Jenna two hours later alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

© NBC Hoda was missing alongside Savannah

Hoda didn't address the reason for her absence earlier in the show, but the most likely reason for the shakeup was to give all the hosts a little time off.

Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin, took the reins of the 3rd Hour.

Hoda would have appreciated her lie in since she normally kick starts her day at 3.30 a.m.

© Getty Images Hoda was replaced by Peter Alexander

She's previously confessed she gets up an hour earlier than needs to start the day peacefully.

"I do 20 minutes of meditation, and I do some writing in my journal," she said d during an episode of her podcast, Making Space. "And I do (a spirit) check. Like, 'What does my spirit need today? What does my body need today?'

© Getty She reappeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna

"Sometimes I need a manicure. Sometimes I need to walk in nature. Sometimes I need a break. Sometimes I need a hot bath," she explained. "I’ll write down whatever (I need) in that moment."

Hoda spent the weekend celebrating Father's Day with her ex, Joel Schiffman.

© Instagram Hoda shared a photo of Joel and their daughters for Father's Day

She shared a sweet snapshot of her former fiance, with their daughters, Hope, four and Haley, seven, snuggling on the sofa at her waterfront home.

She captioned the post: "Happy Father’s day to the best dad," and was immediately inundated with messages commending them for their successful co-parenting.

The pair - who adopted their children together - parted ways at the beginning of 2022, but have maintained a wonderful friendship.