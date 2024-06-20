Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What happened to Hoda Kotb as she's temporarily replaced on Today by Peter Alexander
What happened to Hoda Kotb and why was she replaced on Today?

The popular show had a shakeup on Juneteenth 

hoda kotb
HELLO!
34 minutes ago
Today viewers tuned in to watch their beloved hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the morning show on Wednesday, only to discover the latter was missing. 

While they introduced the duo in the lead up to the first segment of Today, Savannah was joined by someone else instead. 

The cameras panned round to see Savannah sitting next to another familiar face.

"Peter Alexander in for Hoda Kotb," she said as she welcomed her temporary co-star. 

Since it was Juneteenth, fans assumed Hoda had taken time off for the US holiday, but she confused them by reappearing for Today with Hoda & Jenna two hours later alongside Jenna Bush Hager. 

Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Thursday, April 18, 2024 --© NBC
Hoda was missing alongside Savannah

Hoda didn't address the reason for her absence earlier in the show, but the most likely reason for the shakeup was to give all the hosts a little time off. 

Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin, took the reins of the 3rd Hour.

Hoda would have appreciated her lie in since she normally kick starts her day at 3.30 a.m. 

NBC host Peter Alexander© Getty Images
Hoda was replaced by Peter Alexander

She's previously confessed she gets up an hour earlier than needs to start the day peacefully. 

"I do 20 minutes of meditation, and I do some writing in my journal," she said d during an episode of her podcast, Making Space. "And I do (a spirit) check. Like, 'What does my spirit need today? What does my body need today?'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show© Getty
She reappeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna

"Sometimes I need a manicure. Sometimes I need to walk in nature. Sometimes I need a break. Sometimes I need a hot bath," she explained. "I’ll write down whatever (I need) in that moment."

Hoda spent the weekend celebrating Father's Day with her ex, Joel Schiffman. 

Hoda Kotb shared a photo of Joel and their daughters for Father's Day© Instagram
Hoda shared a photo of Joel and their daughters for Father's Day

She shared a sweet snapshot of her former fiance, with their daughters, Hope, four and Haley, seven, snuggling on the sofa at her waterfront home. 

She captioned the post: "Happy Father’s day to the best dad," and was immediately inundated with messages commending them for their successful co-parenting.

The pair - who adopted their children together - parted ways at the beginning of 2022, but have maintained a wonderful friendship. 

