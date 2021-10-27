Marvel star Sebastian Stan found himself inundated with support after he shared a heartfelt message thanking those who got involved in a charity run.

The run was hosted by Equity Design LLC in order to raise funds to help them with their work, which mainly focuses on improving the public school sector in New York City. Sebastian shared a snap following the event in which he met those who ran to meet the goals and they posed together in the celebratory photos. In one photo, Sebastian cheered as he stood amongst the runners, while another shot saw him smiling alongside others who had taken part.

In his caption, the star wrote: "Thank you to everyone at @on_running and @equitydesigninc for participating and to everyone who donated and has been a part of raising 22K to benefit @equitydesigninc and all the positive work that they do for the NYC public school system."

After his post, the 39-year-old was immediately inundated with support, as one fan enthused: "LOVE THIS," and another wrote: "Great photos, great cause."

A third added: "Such an amazing cause, love y'all," and a fourth complimented: "Congrats to everyone on a great run!!"

A fifth had a very complimentary message, as they said: "Congrats to Don, Tone and Shim on the run! You're a sweetheart to bring pizza (but you KNOW that after you called out Anthony the other day, you two are gonna have to run it next time...!)"

Sebastian was inundated with support from fans

Earlier this year, Sebastian, who rarely posts on his social media channels, stunned fans with the most adorable throwback snap from 1986.

"In 1986, I ran a small business in Romania. By phone. On an analog system. On Christmas, I was still working," he captioned the post, which saw a six-year-old Sebastian perched on a green corduroy chair with a landline phone held up to his ear.

The actor rarely posts on social media

The picture was taken in Romania where Sebastian lived with his mom until he was eight, when they moved to Austria; he left for the US in 1994 at the age of 12.

Director Drake Doremus was quick to comment, calling the actor a "cutie," while Chris Mann joked: "Close that deal."

But fans really wanted the star to recreate the look, calling his boots "iconic" and joking that his "work ethic is strong".

