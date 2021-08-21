Marvel star Sebastian Stan shares sweetest throwback to 1986 Can we get a recreation?

Marvel star Sebastian Stan has shared the most adorable throwback snap and it has fans calling for the same thing.

The actor, who stars as Bucky Barnes - aka the Winter Soldier - in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is rarely on social media but returned on Saturday to post a photo from 1986.

"In 1986, I ran a small business in Romania. By phone. On an analog system. On Christmas, I was still working," he captioned the post, which saw a six-year-old Sebastian perched on a green corduroy chair with a landline phone held up to his ear.

The picture was taken in Romania where Sebastian lived with his mom until he was eight, when they moved to Austria; he left for the US in 1994 at the age of 12.

Director Drake Doremus was quick to comment, calling the actor a "cutie," while Chris Mann joked: "Close that deal."

But fans really wanted the star to recreate the look, calling his boots "iconic" and joking that his "work ethic is strong".

Fans adored the throwback

Sebastian recently celebrated his 39th birthday, and to celebrate his girlfriend, Alejandra Onieva, shared a very sweet post.

The Spanish actress took to Instagram with a montage of never-before-seen photos and videos in honor of her man and fans loved it.

Alongside the lengthy clip she wrote: "Today, many, many… years ago, my favorite soul came to life. Every word I could say about you wouldn't be enough. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUUU BEBELUS @imsebastianstan.

"Thank you for showing me how to live life from the heart. Life is a gift, and experiencing it with you is the true beauty of it!!"

The couple have been dating since 2020

Her words were a hit with her followers and also with The Winter Soldier himself.

He commented: "I'm dead," and added a knife and heart emoji suggesting she'd pulled at his heartstrings with her post.

The couple have been dating since 2020 but mostly keep their romance out of the spotlight.

