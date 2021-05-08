Lily James and Sebastian Stan speak out after shocking fans with Pam And Tommy transformation Wow!

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are starring in an upcoming Hulu series on the life of rocker Tommy Lee and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

And the transformation is incredible!

In first look pictures released by the network, Lily is completely unrecognizable as she takes on Pammy's bleach-blonde hair and infamous corset bra.

LIly and Seb are unrecognizable

Marvel star Sebastian - best known for his work in Captain America - strips off for his first picture, rocking Tommy's iconic tattoos, nipple piercings, and 90s hair.

Lily herself took to social media to share the first-look image, and added: "'It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people' - Pamela Anderson. Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu."

"Love Bites," added Seb, before sharing a second post.

Lily is hidden away behind the incredible make-up and hair

"'We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing' - Tommy," he wrote.

"I mean, give the makeup artist who turned Lily James into Pamela Anderson an Emmy already," shared one fan as another commented: "Lily James as Pam Anderson is more perfect than I could have realized (also Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee is a big yes for me)."

Barry Lee Moe is the head of the Hair Department on the series, and David Williams is head of the Makeup Department.

Seb also shared a second first-look snap on social media

The upcoming limited series, Pam And Tommy, follows "the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history - the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

It also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling.

Pamela and Tommy had known each other for four days before they tied the knot in 1995. However, later that year a sex tape of the pair - filmed on their honeymoon - was stolen from their home and widely released across the internet.

Pamela and Tommy were married for four years

The pair sued the video distribution company, Internet Entertainment Group but ultimately entered into a confidential settlement agreement.

They divorced in 1998 and have two sons together, Brandon and Dylan.

