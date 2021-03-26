Sebastian Stan reveals only way he'd accept the role of young Luke Skywalker in Star Wars The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star will only take on the role if one thing happens

Star Wars fans have long called for Marvel star Sebastian Stan to star as a young Luke Skywalker if the opportunity ever arose.

But it seems the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star will only take on the role if one thing happens - Mark Hamill offers it to him directly.

When asked about fan speculation that he is in the running for the plum role, Sebastian told Good Morning America on Thursday: "Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it, until then I won’t believe it."

WATCH: Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer

Both Marvel and LucasFilm are owned by Disney so it wouldn't be a stretch to think they'd want to keep Seb in the family, if a Luke origins story were ever to come to fruition.

Mark originally played Luke in the 1970s films and reprised the character for the recent sequels.

Mark starred as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series

Sebastian currently stars as Bucky Barnes, the superhero Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new Disney+ series also stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, and follows the pair after the events of Avengers: Endgame which saw Steve Rogers leave the current timeline to make a life with Peggy Carter.

Seb stars as WInter Soldier in the Disney+ series

He passed on his Captain America shield to Sam while Bucky looked on, but fans saw in the first episode the pair decided not to take up the mantle.

Emily VanCamp also stars as Peggy's niece Sharon Carter, while Daniel Bruhl also returns as Baron Zemo; the cast will also welcome Adepero Oduye as Sarah Wilson, while Don Cheadle will also make an appearance as Rhodey.

Falcon and Winter Soldier airs on Disney+ and a new episode drops every Friday.

