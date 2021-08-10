Sebastian Stan keeps his romance out of the spotlight so when he shared an unexpected snapshot of the pair of them on Instagram, it got fans talking.

The Marvel star is dating Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva and snuck in an image of them together on social media - but it wasn't what his followers were expecting.

Sebastian was looking a little worse for wear in the selfie as he joked: "Happy 56 birthday to me." Alejandra was in the background and appeared to be shopping at a beach stall in a tropical location.

Sebastian looked less than impressed at the clothes shopping venture and was pulling a fed-up expression. His girlfriend laughed at his post and commented: "Hahahaha living your best life," but fans were left confused.

Some were shocked and believed Sebastian was actually 56 years old as they wrote: "I straight up googled his age," and, "ur birthday is on the 13th and ur gonna be 39, don't do me like that Sebastian, I got scared".

Sebastian looked less-than-impressed

Another added: "I was so confused. LOL. I was like, he's not that old is he?"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor does indeed turn 39 on 13 August, while Alejandra only recently rang in her 29th birthday.

He celebrated her special day by sharing a short film documenting their days together, only Alejandra featured as a photo on Sebastian's phone, rather than in person.

Sebastian is dating Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva

"Happy Birthday @ale_onieva!!" he captioned his post. "Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness...you became the light. I'm so grateful. #2020 #loveinthetimeofcovid #quarantinenights."

She commented back and wrote: "The love you give me is the most beautiful gift this life has given me, te quiero!"

