Nicole Kidman surprises fans with 'crazy gorgeous' 80s look The actress looked stunning

Nicole Kidman knows how to slay a red carpet and any type of glamorous event, and she did just that over the weekend as she and husband Keith Urban headed out to the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

MORE: Keith Urban makes exciting announcement and fans are going wild

For the special occasion, the Hollywood actress took a trip down memory lane and seemed to have gotten inspiration from her iconic past looks, and wowed in an all-black ensemble that had a twinge of 80s style.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation for new role

The outfit consisted of fitted trousers, a shirt, a matching jacket and long arm-length gloves, to go along her blonde locks that had an added tease and curls.

READ: Tom Cruise and son Connor stun fans with unexpected appearance

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter pays tribute to her mom with bold new look

The mother-of-four completed her look silver jewellery, including an Omega watch and a large necklace featuring a cross.

Nicole and Keith wore matching all-black looks

"In great company! @Carole_King @TaylorSwift @KeithUrban #RockHall2021," the actress captioned two photos, one which showed her will fellow guests Carole King and Taylor Swift, and another of her posing in her hotel bedroom.

Fans loved her daring look and couldn't help but comment on it.

"So many versions of Nicole Kidman in one picture," one noted, whilst a second added: "Fabulous Nicole, you look flawless and what a fun event!"

"Crazy gorgeous outfit!! Love the SHOES," wrote a third of her black and diamond stilettos.

The couple posed with Carole King and Taylor Swift

Nicole and Keith's outing comes just days after the star surprised her husband with an incredible birthday celebration.

The couple, who have been married for 15 years, headed to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, to watch the Nashville Predators from a luxury suite, which Nicole decorated with gold balloons.

"Happiest of birthdays my love," the 54-year-old actress simply on Instagram at the time.