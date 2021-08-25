Keith Urban 'shocked and saddened' to learn of Charlie Watts' death The star said he couldn't believe it

Keith Urban was in a somber mood on Tuesday when he updated fans with his reaction to some crushing news.

The rocker took to Instagram with a tribute to the late The Rolling Stones star, Charlie Watts, who sadly died. He posted a photo with the much-loved star and wrote some sweet words to explain his upset.

MORE: Nicole Kidman wows in plunging playsuit which showcases her endless legs

Nicole Kidman's husband wrote: "I'm shocked and truly saddened at just now hearing the news that we lost the 'gentleman soul of rock and roll,' the queen bee of the hive that is The Rolling Stones, the original, Charlie Watts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love story

"The heart beat of one of the greatest bands of all time, a truly one of a kind musician who's influence is unquantifiable AND will continue to be for as long as there are musicians who are working to shed all that is not needed, to get to THE ESSENCE.

"I didn't even properly know you, but I love you Charlie, and I thank you for all that you gave us. I'm so grateful that through countless recordings we will always be not only hearing you, but FEELING you!"

MORE: Nicole Kidman publicly supported by daughter Bella after 'painful' revelation about her children

MORE: Nicole Kidman lives on a $4.5million farm – and it's so idyllic

Keith's fans were in complete agreement with him and commented: "So sad.. we all grew up with them and everyday something else happens.. very sad," and another added: "What a lovely man and a beautiful tribute from another. God bless."

Keith paid tribute to Charlie Watts

Charlie was 80 when he passed away and his publicist, Bernard Doherty, confirmed the news on Tuesday. He died in hospital, where he was surrounded by his family.

Paying tribute to the star, Bernard said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

READ: Nicole Kidman's appearance in anniversary throwback turns heads

MORE: Nicole Kidman is perfection as she jogs in crop top

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

Keith - who is married to Nicole Kidman - paid tribute to Charlie Watts

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

The news came less than a month after the 80-year-old underwent emergency surgery and was forced to pull out of the band's US tour.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.