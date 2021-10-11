Tom Cruise and son Connor stun fans with unexpected appearance The pair were in high spirits as they spent time together

Tom Cruise took sports fans totally by surprise on Saturday night when he stepped out for a baseball game in San Francisco with his son, Connor.

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes rare comment about ex-husband Tom Cruise and parenting

The Mission Impossible star was sat in the crowd at the Oracle Park to see the Giants take on the LA Dodgers - much to the delight of fellow ticket holders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince George's behind-the-scenes video with Tom Cruise

In photos and footage shared online, 59-year-old Tom can be seen in high spirits, smiling broadly and taking the time to chat to fans. He was dressed down in a quilted navy jacket while 26-year-old Connor - who lives in Florida - wore a baseball cap and black hoodie.

READ: Nicole Kidman publicly supported by daughter Bella after 'painful' revelation about her children

MORE: Nicole Kidman lives on a $4.5million farm – and it's so idyllic

NEW#TomCruise at a Baseball Game between San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco. He was there with his Son Connor. pic.twitter.com/NoDZ3FtaHh — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) October 10, 2021

Tom was in high spirits at the game

Asked by sports journalist Amy Gutierrez which team he was supporting - the Dodgers or the Giants - Tom diplomatically responded: “I’m a fan of baseball.”

READ: Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she makes stunning LA appearance

MORE: Princess Diana's former chef reveals her hilarious reaction to meeting Tom Cruise

The star was joined by his son Connor (left)

It was a rare joint public appearance for Tom and Connor - despite their close bond. Tom adopted Connor and his older sister Bella during his 11-year marriage to Nicole Kidman.

READ: Tom Cruise's son reveals large tattoo – and sparks major reaction with photo

MORE: Nicole Kidman's home with Tom Cruise had unexpected feature that caused trouble – details

While Connor has remained in the US, where he pursues his love of deep-sea fishing, 28-year-old Bella now lives in Croydon, London, with her husband, Max Parker.

Tom also shares daughter Bella with ex-wife Nicole

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and ten-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban, while Tom shares 15-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

Speaking to the Sun in 2019, Nicole further spoke about her eldest children and their decision to follow their father into the Church of Scientology.

The former couple adopted Bella and Connor when they were young

"Motherhood is about the journey," she said. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here