Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter pays tribute to her mom with bold new look The former couple share two grown children

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter, Bella, stunned fans with a new look which she debuted in a very rare photo on Instagram on Friday.

The artist, 28, delivered a bold statement after cutting off her fashionable, long mullet hairstyle into a short cropped do, but it was the new color which blew fans away.

Bella ditched her brown tresses in favor of red hues which could well have been a nod to her red-headed mother.

She didn't mention the new do in her caption and simply made reference to her "squad" instead as she posed in front of some of her favorite plants.

Her fans couldn't get over her look though and commented: "Hair goals," and, "love the color," with many adding on-fire emojis and more saying they wished they had the confidence to go red too.

Bella normally reserves her social media for her artwork, making her latest post even more special.

Bella dyed her hair red

Both she and her younger brother, Connor, were adopted by Nicole and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, during their 11-year marriage.

Nicole is fiercely private when it comes to her Scientologist children but occasionally opens up about her relationship with them, giving fans a sneak peek into the rarely talked about connection.

While there has been much speculation over the years that neither Bella nor Connor talk to Nicole due to their involvement in their famous father's church, she has insisted this is not the case.

Nicole and Tom adopted their two children together

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

