Keith Urban makes exciting announcement and fans are going wild The award-winning country star is married to Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban has a legion of fans around the world and memorably performed virtual concerts for everyone at the beginning of the pandemic.

But now the award-winning country star is finally able to meet his fans in person again, as he is set to tour around Europe.

The dad-of-two took to Instagram on Monday to reveal his plans for a Europe 2022 tour. Keith shared a video featuring clips of him on stage, alongside details of some of the countries he will be visiting, including The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Awesome, looks like a good tour!" while another wrote: "Amazing, can't wait." A third added: "Sobbing, I'm so happy we get this chance again."

While this is incredibly exciting for Keith's fans, it could mean that the singer will be forced to spend time away from his wife Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith, who are currently living in Australia.

However, the family could well decide to travel around with him or stay at their home in the UK during this period.

Keith Urban announced some exciting news with his fans

This is Keith's first tour in Europe in nearly three years and he will kick off the UK leg of the tour in Birmingham on 28th April, before traveling around to other cities including Newcastle, Manchester, London, and Edinburgh.

He will then head to Europe for six epic shows across The Netherlands and Germany, with the final show ending in Hamburg on 24 May.

With work continuing to go back to normal for Keith, the singer has been enjoying spending more and more time back in Nashville.

Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of each other's careers

The family have a home there although they relocated to Australia last summer. But Nicole and Keith were recently at the Grand Ole Opry – Nashville's famous music venue - where Keith performed.

Ever the supportive wife, the Hollywood star got up on stage to cheer on her husband during the event, much to the delight of the cheering crowds.

