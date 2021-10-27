Nicole Kidman shares rare look at husband Keith Urban's luxurious birthday celebrations The singer turned 54 on Tuesday

Keith Urban turned 54 years old on Tuesday and wife Nicole Kidman sure made it a day to remember.

The mother-of-four pulled out all the stops judging by the pictures she posted on Instagram. Nicole posted two snaps, one showing her and her husband of 15 years on a boat, whilst giving him a kiss on the cheek.

The second photo was taken at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple headed to watch the Nashville Predators from a luxury suite, which Nicole decorated with gold balloons.

"Happiest of birthdays my love," the 54-year-old actress simply captioned the photos.

Keith and Nicole watched the Nashville Predators from a luxury suite

Friends and fans of the couple loved the special tribute and rushed to praise their partnership as well as send in well wishes to the singer.

"The best couple in the world and the cutest. Happy Birthday Keith, we all wish you the best in your life! A new cycle full of love and light for you together with your beautiful family," one wrote.

A second added: "The best couple in the world. Happy Birthday Keith, I wish you all the best."

"So glad you 2 found each other in this life!" a third remarked.

Back in June, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, and the Australian actress marked the special milestone by sharing a very racy picture of them on Instagram.

Keith showered his wife with flowers for her birthday in June

The shot, taken by artist JR, showed Nicole dressed in a gold embellished top with drop earrings and red lipstick, while her husband's neck tattoos could be seen out the top of his white shirt.

The Big Little Lies star had her head tilted back as Keith licked her neck – leaving fans speechless.

Nicole and Keith met at an event in 2005 and tied the knot a year later surrounded by friends and family at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in their native country of Australia. Their wedding day saw Nicole wear the most gorgeous Balenciaga bridal gown, made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière.

It featured a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder, trimmed with delicate ruffles, and a gentle sweetheart neckline. The stunning bride chose to wear her hair in ringlets and add a chic bridal veil.