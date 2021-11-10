GMA's Lara Spencer shares fun behind-the-scenes snaps with Luke Bryan at CMA Awards We love it!

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer wowed fans on Wednesday as she shared two behind the scenes snaps of the Country Music Association awards.

One was with host Luke Bryan, and the other saw her join Old Dominion, joking that she was the "new tambourine player".

"Such fun watching this guy prepare to host (and perform at!!) the CMA AWARDS," she added alongside the shot of Luke.

"Thanks @lukebryan for letting me tag along. We’ll show you his CMA secrets coming up on GMA and tonight you can watch him CRUSH on the CMA’s on ABC."

Fans couldn't believe how lucky Lara was to be in Nashville for the special ceremony, with one commenting: "This is outstanding!!"

"What a great picture Lara," as another called it "awesome".

The Good Morning America star revealed on Tuesday that she was heading south to Nashville for what she coined her "FAVORITE" assignment.

"My FAVORITE assignment of the year. So happy to be in Nashville with Country Music's finest for the CMA Awards," she captioned a picture of a sign outside the arena.

The annual ceremony, hosted by American Idol's Luke Bryan, will see Eric Church and Chris Stapleton vie for five awards each, with other top nominees including Gabby Barrett with four, and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Chris Young with three each.

Lara with Old Dominion

Blake Shelton - winner of 10 Country Music Association awards - also confirmed he will be performing at this year's awards ceremony, along with the likes of former Dancing with the Stars hopeful Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Eric Church.

"Looking forward to performing at this year’s #CMAawards!" Blake shared; he will be performing new single Come Back as a Country Boy.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday 10 November 2021

