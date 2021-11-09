Lara Spencer reveals excitement as she leaves GMA studio for new assignment From GMA to CMA

Lara Spencer is no stranger to stepping away from the comfy studio setting to take on some exciting and challenging new assignments, and her latest one might be one of her most fun yet!

The Good Morning America star shared with a picture on her Instagram that she'd made her way over to Nashville for what she termed her "FAVORITE" assignment.

She revealed that she was attending the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, due to be held this Wednesday, November 10, on behalf of the ABC morning news show.

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

"My FAVORITE assignment of the year. So happy to be in Nashville with Country Music's finest for the CMA Awards," she captioned a picture of a sign outside the arena.

Fans shared in her joy and wished her well on the exciting new venture, with many of them sending heart and even guitar emojis her way.

One commented: "Smashing good time," while another wrote: "Have a blast!"

Lara shared that she was in Nashville covering the CMA Awards

While also working on helming the production of the second season of her HGTV show, Everything But The House, Lara also finds the time to embark on exciting adventures for GMA.

She shared with fans a particularly thrilling and magical one that she took off for with her co-star and friend Robin Roberts back in September.

The two hosts flew to California to visit Disneyland, where they announced the cast of the latest season of Dancing with the Stars in the wee hours of the morning.

Lara shared a stunning shot of the two in front of the Disney ferris wheel, writing in the caption: "Not bad for a 16 hour travel day and 2 hours of sleep :). #gma #disneylandresort #dwts."

The GMA duo led the cast reveal of the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars

She and Robin even showed up in similarly sparkly ensembles, with Robin's gold and white going well with Lara's combo of black sequins and leather.

Robin and Lara witnessed performances from many of the show's professional dancers as they revealed the line-up for the new season, even speaking to some of the contestants like Suni Lee and Mel C.

