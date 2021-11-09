Carrie Underwood wows in ripped denim outfit as she joins Jason Aldean on stage Carrie and Jason will perform at the Country Music Association awards

Carrie Underwood rocked a fabulously casual double denim look on Monday as she rehearsed with Jason Aldean for the upcoming Country Music Association awards.

MORE: Carrie Underwood overcome with emotion after major surprise during Nashville performance

The singer and Jason will perform their duet If I Didn't Have You live together for the first time, and Carrie shared that it is "really exciting".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen discuss 2021 CMAs

"We faked it about a hundred times for the video, but that's been about it so far," Jason added.

Speaking to the CMAs ahead of the ceremony, he added that when he first heard the song he realized it would be perfect for Carrie, who said it was like the "stars aligning".

MORE: Gwen Stefani's rare picture of Blake Shelton has to be seen to be believed

MORE: Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration

The annual ceremony, hosted by American Idol's Luke Bryan, will see Eric Church and Chris Stapleton vie for five awards each, with other top nominees including Gabby Barrett with four, and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Chris Young with three each.

Carrie is joined by Miranda, Luke, Eric and Chris in the Entertainer of the Year category, the night’s highest honor.

Carrie and Jason will perform live on Wednesday

Blake Shelton - winner of 10 Country Music Association awards - also confirmed he will be performing at this year's awards ceremony, along with the likes of Dancing with the Stars' Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Eric Church.

"Looking forward to performing at this year’s #CMAawards!" Blake shared; he will be performing new single Come Back as a Country Boy.

Carrie and Jason's duet hit number one on country radio

Carrie's first-ever Las Vegas residency will kick off three weeks after the ceremony, kicking off at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on 1 December.

When Carrie's residency was first announced, she said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that.

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox