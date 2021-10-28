Lara Spencer shares heartfelt message to co-star Amy Robach following her latest news The Good Morning America anchors have a close bond off-air

Lara Spencer is an incredibly supportive co-star and has a close bond with her Good Morning America colleagues.

The TV star was one of the first to share her joy for Amy Robach following the release of her debut children's book, Better Together, this week.

Lara sent a sweet message to Amy in the comments section of Michael Strahan's tribute post about the book release, writing: "Love this book. Love you both. I believe it from experience. Thanks for sharing the message."

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer performs jaw-dropping stunt with daughter

The popular presenter has been working on GMA since 2002 as a co-anchor, and is also busy with other projects, including her popular HGTV show, Everything But The House.

The program is currently shooting its second series following the success of the first season, and Lara recently shared a photo of her on set filming in her hometown, Garden City, New York.

The mom-of-two was delighted that her worlds had collided, having fond memories of growing up in the area. While she has an ever-busy work life, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family during her days off.

Lara Spencer is incredibly supportive of her GMA co-stars

The 52-year-old lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and her beloved pet dog Riva, who often features in segments on GMA.

Lara experienced a big change in her family this year when her oldest went off to college.

The proud mom documented the bittersweet moment when she dropped him off along with her daughter, Katherine, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Lara with husband Richard McVey

Duff is studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and it sounds like he is thriving there. Lara shares her two children with ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

The former couple separated in 2015 after 15 years of marriage, and have remained on good terms, always putting their children's happiness first.

Lara's children have a close bond with her husband Richard too, who she married in 2018. Duff even walked his mom down the aisle on her wedding day to Richard.

