Miranda Lambert shares surprising news with fans ahead of CMA appearance

Miranda Lambert will celebrate her 38th birthday at the 2021 Country Music Association awards - and has revealed she will be opening the show with "some surprises".

MORE: Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan look completely different in new loved-up selfie

The singer also joked that she can't wait to "sit and enjoy my night" after being "done" at 7.05pm following her performance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert joins Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley at CMA Summer Jam

"I am opening the show this year so I can't tell you much other than that [there will be] some surprises, but I am also done at 7.05pm so I get to sit and enjoy my night which is amazing," she said, talking in a behind-the-scenes video from the CMA's.

"I am so thankful to still be coming to the CMAs," she shared, adding: "It's been a decade and half and I have gotten to be a part of it for a long time and it never gets old."

MORE: Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood join Blake Shelton as CMA confirms awards show performers

"It's also one of those nights where you get to reunite with friends - you make friends over the years but we don't see each other that much on the road so it's really cool."

Miranda has also promised that she and pal Elle King may finally get to "live out" their song Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home).

Miranda will open the show

"We've never gotten to actually get drunk and not want to go home together as she was pregnant, so we're sitting together and it's the first time we'll get to live out our song together so I am very excited about that," she revealed.

The track has been nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, and was a summer smash for the country singers.

Miranda and Elle's track has been nominated for Musical Event of the Year

Miranda has also been nominated for Entertainer of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year.

The 37-year-old has previously won 14 CMA Awards and an incredible 35 gongs at the Academy of Country Music awards. She also has three Grammy awards, and her 2019 album Wildcard - the seventh of her career - saw her named RIAA's Artist of the Year.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday 10 November 2021

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.