Lara Spencer had fans doing a hard double take as she shared a new family photograph on her social media, and for good reason.

MORE: Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

The TV personality posted a picture of herself with her older sister Karen as they enjoyed a nice day out, both wearing leg-baring floral summer dresses.

"Big fun w big sis Karen," she captioned the photograph, but fans couldn't take their eyes off the two because of how identical they looked, exclaiming "twins" in the comments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

"Double trouble," one of her friends commented, while a fan wrote: "Two beauties." A third wrote: "Look like twins beautiful picture," with another saying: "Sibling time is the best!!! Gorgeous ladies!!!"

MORE: Lara Spencer looks fabulous in her all-time favorite mini dress teamed with gold heels

The Good Morning America host shares a close bond with her family, including her husband Rick McVey, and her two kids, Katharine and Duff.

One of five siblings, she has also frequently shared photos with her other family members, such as her mother Carolyn. And another recent family picture sent fans into a tizzy as well.

Lara's picture with her sister Karen had fans seeing double

Lara got to play 'bring a sibling to work day' earlier this month when she shared a photo with her big brother on the set of Good Morning America.

Lara took to Instagram with an image of herself hugging Kirk Von Seelen in front of the GMA sign, and it looked like height certainly runs in the family.

MORE: Lara Spencer's foyer inside luxury Connecticut home will give you chills

MORE: Lara Spencer shares sweet family picture with fans as son heads home from college

She simply captioned the photo: "Big brothers rock. Love you Kirk," and he wasted no time responding as he wrote: "Right back at you, sis."

The GMA host and her older brother proved that height ran in the family

Fans loved the photo and their cute interaction and commented: "Awww Laura this [is] just the cutest! Such a beautiful family you have," and: "Lil Kirk is so tall now."

Many more marveled at his stature, and Lara was inundated with kind words from her social media followers who adored the unexpected family photo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.