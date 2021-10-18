Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts took to social media to share her latest achievement in her incredible career.

The Today star's journalist wife shared a picture of herself with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan as they celebrated some major news.

She revealed that she and Michael, along with their team who worked on the Breonna Taylor story, had been awarded the SAG-AFTRA American Scene Award.

The two ABC journalists stood side by side in the shot, grinning from ear to ear as a poster of their story was shown behind them in the studio.

Deborah wrote in the caption: "Another proud moment for ⁦‪@abcnews‬⁩ I am honored to be a part of the team including my colleague ⁦@michaelstrahan who helped shed light on the Breonna Taylor story.

"We were just awarded the SAG-AFTRA American Scene Award. Congrats to my talented team!!"

Fans immediately sent a flurry of praise their way and congratulated the two on another big achievement, with one commenting: "Congratulations! And, oh my word, I LOVE your outfit!"

Deborah and Michael celebrated their story's latest award win

Another said: "CONGRATULATIONS so incredibly deserved! I love seeing hard work recognized," with a third adding: "Congratulations @debrobertsabc and team. Well deserved!!!"

The award was one of many the team has won for their fearless reporting, including the prestigious Peabody Award.

Deborah revealed they'd nabbed the Peabody with another similar shot with Michael from June, as he hugged her and they smiled for the camera.

"I couldn't be prouder to share this news," Deborah wrote. "@michaelstrahan and I have been awarded a @peabodyawards along with our uber talented @abc2020 team for in-depth reporting on the Breonna Taylor story."

The ABC team were awarded a Peabody earlier for their work

She added: "We are honored to be recognized for our reporting for @abcnews," concluding with: "Thanks to all who continue to support journalism and our efforts to shine a light on the truth."

