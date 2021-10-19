Michael Strahan makes candid comment about career change The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans around the world

Michael Strahan is there to wake everyone up with the latest news headlines on Good Morning America in the week, but before his daytime TV career, he was a sporting hero.

The dad-of-four was in a nostalgic mood over the weekend as he watched back a montage of him playing for the New York Giants with his former teammates.

The star – who also presents NFL on Fox – shared the footage on Instagram alongside a caption that jokingly teased his return to football.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside open-plan NY home

He wrote: "Watching this has me ready to get back out there. LOL… Then I realized I am good with just talking football on @nflonfox and watching my @nygiants!"

The star then ended the post with the hashtag 'Not Giving Up Yet,' teasing he may well change his mind!

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many reminiscing about Michael's football days, while others asked him to return to the pitch.

Michael Strahan teased a new carer change!

"One of the best NY Giants of all time," one wrote, while another remarked: "I wish you would suit up again." A third added: "Boy this Giants team could sure use you and your motivation." A fourth commented: "Please un-retire."

The sports star helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in his final season in 2007, and has since gone on to become a household name on morning television, as well as appearing as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday.

Michael joined GMA after his impressive football career

Michael previously put his win down to his current career on TV, revealing that if he hadn't appeared on Live with Regis & Kelly following his Super Bowl success, he would never have got a taste for the television world.

The 49-year-old opened up about this in an interview on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, where he said: "Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a Super Bowl was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly."

The GMA star has a legion of fans around the world

He went on to add that he would "absolutely not" have been working on TV if it wasn't for this moment.

"Regis asked what I'd do next, and I said if you retire maybe I'll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!"

Michael will be retiring his No. 92 jersey on 28 November, days after his 50th birthday.

