Michael Strahan reflects on incredible achievements in inspirational post

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan has had an illustrious career stretching from the NFL to cameo appearances in major films and presenting to huge TV audiences.

And on Wednesday, the star was in a reflective mood as he looked at some of the trophies he had picked up during his career. Sharing a post that featured just some of his impressive awards, he explained: "It's hard for me to look back because I'm always pushing forward but I just had a moment to reflect on how amazing my life has been. I am so grateful for it all!!

"A Super Bowl ring, @profootballhof ring, several Emmys, Broadcasting Hall of Fame with my @nflonfox family and a Peabody with @abcnews. So many people have helped me get to this place in my life and I'm thankful for them!!"

He added: "I feel like I'm just getting started and for those of you that are told to stay in your lane and you can't do this, you can't do that (believe me, I still get NOs to this day) keep pushing forward toward your long term vision.

"Believe in yourself and be willing to put in the time and work to be great at whatever you want or do! The Payoff is coming!"

The star's fans were bowled over by his inspirational post, and they flooded the comments section with messages of support for the former NFL player.

Michael was in a reflective mood

One posted: "Always believe in yourself. Congrats Strah! Paving the way for all of us," and a second added: "Keep setting the bar big bro."

A third commented: "You deserve all of it and then some," and a fourth said: "You are blessed yet still humble. God Bless you."

However, he did receive a little bit of light-hearted teasing from his NFL star DeMarcus Ware, who joked: "I think you stole that ring to the left from me."

The star is a doting father to his children

Although Michael has received tonnes of plaudits during his career, some of his proudest achievements are surely his four children and last week he celebrated his twin daughters' 17th birthdays.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to share several photos of himself with his daughters Sophia and Isabella, alongside a heartfelt message.

The former football star wrote: "Happy birthday to my babies! Well, they're not really babies anymore! I can’t believe they turned 17 today!!!! So proud of them and everything they continue to accomplish in life! Love you."

He then wrote a hashtag which read: "I didn't get this picture approved but you both look beautiful as always."

