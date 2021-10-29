Michael Strahan shares rare photo of twin daughters alongside heartfelt tribute The Good Morning America star is a doting dad to four children

Michael Strahan couldn't have been prouder on Wednesday as he celebrated his twin daughters' 17th birthday.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share several photos of himself with his daughters Sophia and Isabella, alongside a heartfelt message.

The former football star wrote: "Happy birthday to my babies! Well, they're not really babies anymore! I can’t believe they turned 17 today!!!! So proud of them and everything they continue to accomplish in life! Love you."

VIDEO: Michael Strahan's twins model is fashion collection

He then wrote a hashtag which read: "I didn't get this picture approved but you both look beautiful as always."

Michael's fans were quick to comment on the post, with many wishing Isabella and Sophia many happy returns, while others remarked on just how grown up the twins were.

The TV star shares his youngest daughters with his ex-wife Jean Strahan. He is also dad to older children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins.

Michael Strahan paid tribute to his twins on their 17th birthday

Michael loves nothing more than being a dad and while his older kids are more private, he occasionally shares pictures of his twins on social media.

The co-anchor lives in New York with his twins, who split their time between their mom and dad's homes.

He has a beautiful house located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and it boasts everything from an open-plan living room to a garden. In an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

Michael with his twins at home in New York

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

It's set to be a busy time for Michael, who will be celebrating his own birthday next month and marking a milestone one too as he turns 50.

