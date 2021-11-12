She may be one of the greatest female tennis players of all time, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles under her belt, but Serena Williams knows to use her fame and fortune for good.

The tennis star has wholeheartedly spoken out in support of Black Lives Matter, gender equality and gay rights, while charities she has been associated with include World Education, Great Ormond Street Hospital, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the Eva Longoria Foundation.

Serena has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2011, championing the UNICEF Schools for Africa initiative which provides education to the most marginalised and vulnerable children. She also supported the #EveryChildAlive campaign by advocating for affordable, quality health care for every mother and newborn.

But Serena has her own eponymous organisation too. In 2019, she launched venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which invests in small, growing companies that are changing the world for the better with their products and ideas.

These companies embrace diverse leadership, individual empowerment, creativity and opportunity. Serena's firm currently has investments in over 50 such companies.

The tennis pro's fashion brand, SERENA, also celebrates body positivity and female empowerment.

