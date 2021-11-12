Tom Daley splashed onto the sporting scene when he was just 14, representing Great Britain at the 2008 Summer Olympics as Britain's youngest competitor. He made waves again at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, becoming a 'poster boy' for the tournament when he clinched a bronze medal.

Tom would have to wait until the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo to finally get his hands on gold, while also making British diving history with his record-breaking four Olympic medals.

Aside from his gold success, the father-of-one and Devon-born sports star really captured the nation with his knitting antics in Tokyo. When he wasn't competing, Tom was patiently knitting in the stands and all for a great cause.

"It spoke volumes about who Tom is that he took the time out from Tokyo 2020 training to front our recent campaign, recording a video just two weeks before his first event. His amazing support helped us raise £120,000" - David Jenkinson, interim CEO at The Brain Tumour Charity

He's been auctioning off his knitwear in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity, which he has been supporting following the tragic death of his dad Rob from a brain tumour ten years ago. His chunky rainbow jumper raised nearly £6,000 alone in donations, but Tom's plan is to gradually raffle off his goods and continue to raise even more money for the charity.

David Jenkinson, interim CEO at The Brain Tumour Charity, shone a light on Tom's kindness, telling HELLO!: "Tom is a much-loved friend and supporter of the charity who for many years has gone above and beyond to help make a difference for those affected by a brain tumour.

"Tom has often recorded personal messages for those going through unbelievably tough times and has hosted our Young Ambassadors poolside at his training days.

"He has been pivotal to so many of our awareness and fundraising campaigns, from BBC's Children in Need to the dedication of his Olympic knitted cardigan to his dad and to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity's world-class research and vital support services.

"It also spoke volumes about who Tom is that he took the time out from Tokyo 2020 training to front our recent campaign to fund a major new cannabinoid trial for glioblastoma patients, recording a video just two weeks before his first event.

"His amazing support helped us raise £120,000 for this world-first trial in the first three days following the campaign's launch, and we, alongside the rest of the nation, were so delighted days later to see him achieve Olympic gold and bronze medals at the Games.

"His warmth and understanding have touched so many people that we support and we are all so grateful to him for all he continues to do."

Tom, who shares a three-year-old son Robert with his husband Dustin Lance Black, has also been using his voice to promote gay rights and became patron of LGBT+ charity Switchboard in 2015.

