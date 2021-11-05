Serena Williams reveals why her daughter won't follow in her footsteps Serena is mom to four-year-old Olympia

Serena Williams has joked that her four-year-old daughter may be a "baby Mozart" as she is teaching the tennis star to play the piano.

Olympia is a fan of tennis, the sport her mom plays, but Serena admitted that the toddler is more into the arts.

WATCH: Serena Williams jokes her four-year-old daughter may be a 'baby Mozart'

"She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano," the mom-of-one told Jimmy Fallon.

"When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music."

Serena revealed that her daughter has been taking lessons and has been encouraging her mom to tinkle the ivories as well, with the 40-year-old joking: "I have a baby Mozart - of course every parent thinks they have, like, a baby Beethoven or whatever."

In February the greatest tennis player of all time revealed she has purchased her daughter her own piano.

Serena welcomed her daughter in 2017

"I wanted a piano that my daughter would be able to play, but I didn't want it to be so heavy," she told Architectural Digest during a tour of her home.

The mom and her husband Alexis Ohanian have also shared videos of Olympia teaching them, with one video showing Serena constantly apologizing to her daughter for getting it wrong.

The sports icon hs recently moved into movie producing, working with sister Venus and Will Smith on a new film King Richard that tells the story of their father, who coached them to stardom.

Olympia tries to teach her mom piano

Serena and Alexis tied the knot in November 2017 with a lavish Disney-themed wedding in New Orleans.

Famous guests included everyone from Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland through to fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

The star told fans in a recent Q&A that they try to do date night as often as possible, but admitted: "We both agree we need to do it more often."

The pair wed in 2017

Trying to make more time for date nights is a common theme in many relationships, and back in 2019, Alexis highlighted the importance of quality time with his wife.

In an article he wrote for Glamour magazine, Alexis opened up about their relationship, talking about the key to a happy marriage.

"Comparing calendars isn’t romantic, but at the start of every year, Serena and I map out our schedules so that, ideally, there isn’t more than a week that we go without seeing each other," Alexis wrote.

