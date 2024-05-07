Serena Williams is a golden goddess in molten metal gown

The Met Gala is the night of all nights to get creative sartorially and create a look to remember. Unsurprisingly, Serena Williams did not disappoint when she pulled out all the stops in a super shiny look that could have been seen from Mars.

The former Women's Singles star, 42, stepped onto the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for an evening celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' wearing a molten metal gown with a one-shouldered neckline.

© Getty Serena Williams arrived for the 2024 Met Gala

Her gown had ruched detailing around the waist, a floor-grazing caped detail coming away from her shoulder, and a dramatic train that swept across the Met steps.

© Getty Serena Williams' gold gown featured a long train

Serena did not sleep on accessories. The mother-of-two wore opaque black stockings under her dress with black pointed-toe stilettos to create a leg-lengthening effect.

© Getty Serena Williams's headpiece trickled down her hair

The former tennis champ wore a pair of black gloves which scaled her arms to the elbow, much like the pair the Princess of Wales wore to the BAFTAs in 2023. Over the top, Serena stacked gold rings and a blingy gold watch.

As is the general theme with the Met Gala, Serena took a 'go big or go home' approach to hair and makeup. The former athlete opted for sandy blond locks styled poker straight and adorned with an ethereal gold floral headpiece which was attached to the crown of her head and trickled down the lengths of her hair.

© Getty Serena Williams wore an ethereal headpiece

To round off the golden girl aesthetic, Serena wore a shimmery metallic eyeshadow look with defined brows, spidery long lashes, and a matte pink lip.

© Getty Check out Serena's killer accessories

Serena was seen at the Gala, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, alongside her sister Venus Williams and Natasha Poonawalla.

© Getty Natasha Poonawalla, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams attended The 2024 Met Gala celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

Venus was seen channeling her sister's metallic energy in a paillette-covered sheer gown with a sweetheart neckline and a graphic eyeliner look.

Meanwhile, the executive director of vaccine manufacturer SerumInstituteIndia wore an avant-garde white gown with accentuated hips and a bold fascinator.

© Getty Venus Williams opted for a disco-inspired look

The tennis star was later seen heading to Richie Akiva's 10th annual Met Gala after-party held at Casa Cipriani.

© Getty Serena Williams headed to Richie Akiva's after party held at Casa Cipriani

Serena wore an ultra-sheer white crochet dress with short sleeves and a round neckline. She removed the gold headpiece and kept her long blonde hair straight for a more relaxed feel.

© Getty Serena Williams wore a laid-back crochet dress

The star was last seen on the red carpet on 10 March when she attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

© Getty Serena arrived at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a slim-fit black dress

She wowed in a black strapless form-fitting gown with white and red beading at the neckline, once again donning black gloves and statement jewelry.