Serena Williams is a golden goddess in figure-hugging molten metal gown
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Serena Williams is a golden goddess in molten metal gown

Meghan Markle's tennis star bestie was next-level at this year's Met Gala

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Met Gala is the night of all nights to get creative sartorially and create a look to remember. Unsurprisingly, Serena Williams did not disappoint when she pulled out all the stops in a super shiny look that could have been seen from Mars. 

The former Women's Singles star, 42, stepped onto the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for an evening celebrating 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' wearing a molten metal gown with a one-shouldered neckline. 

Serena Williams on steps in gold trailing gown© Getty
Serena Williams arrived for the 2024 Met Gala

Her gown had ruched detailing around the waist, a floor-grazing caped detail coming away from her shoulder, and a dramatic train that swept across the Met steps. 

Serena Williams in gold gown featured a long train© Getty
Serena Williams' gold gown featured a long train

Serena did not sleep on accessories. The mother-of-two wore opaque black stockings under her dress with black pointed-toe stilettos to create a leg-lengthening effect.

Serena Williams in gold headpiece trickled down her hair © Getty
Serena Williams's headpiece trickled down her hair

The former tennis champ wore a pair of black gloves which scaled her arms to the elbow, much like the pair the Princess of Wales wore to the BAFTAs in 2023. Over the top, Serena stacked gold rings and a blingy gold watch.

As is the general theme with the Met Gala, Serena took a 'go big or go home' approach to hair and makeup. The former athlete opted for sandy blond locks styled poker straight and adorned with an ethereal gold floral headpiece which was attached to the crown of her head and trickled down the lengths of her hair.

Serena Williams in gold ethereal headpiece© Getty
Serena Williams wore an ethereal headpiece

To round off the golden girl aesthetic, Serena wore a shimmery metallic eyeshadow look with defined brows, spidery long lashes, and a matte pink lip. 

Serena Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Check out Serena's killer accessories

Serena was seen at the Gala, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, alongside her sister Venus Williams and Natasha Poonawalla. 

Natasha Poonawalla, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams attended The 2024 Met Gala celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion© Getty
Natasha Poonawalla, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams attended The 2024 Met Gala celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

Venus was seen channeling her sister's metallic energy in a paillette-covered sheer gown with a sweetheart neckline and a graphic eyeliner look. 

Meanwhile, the executive director of vaccine manufacturer SerumInstituteIndia wore an avant-garde white gown with accentuated hips and a bold fascinator. 

Venus Williams in disco ball dress© Getty
Venus Williams opted for a disco-inspired look

The tennis star was later seen heading to Richie Akiva's 10th annual Met Gala after-party held at Casa Cipriani. 

Serena Williams walking in crochet dress© Getty
Serena Williams headed to Richie Akiva's after party held at Casa Cipriani

Serena wore an ultra-sheer white crochet dress with short sleeves and a round neckline. She removed the gold headpiece and kept her long blonde hair straight for a more relaxed feel. 

Serena Williams in a laid-back crochet dress© Getty
Serena Williams wore a laid-back crochet dress

The star was last seen on the red carpet on 10 March when she attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Serena on red carpet in a slim-fit black dress© Getty
Serena arrived at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a slim-fit black dress

DISCOVER: Jennifer Lopez steals the show in breathtaking sparkly gown on Met Gala 2024 red carpet 

She wowed in a black strapless form-fitting gown with white and red beading at the neckline, once again donning black gloves and statement jewelry.

