Blake Shelton reveals he is considering a Las Vegas residency

Blake Shelton has teased there is a "good chance" he will announce a Las Vegas residency, similar to that of Carrie Underwood and wife Gwen Stefani.

The country star admitted he's "always wanted" to do a Vegas show after first seeing Garth Brooks' one-man show in Sin City.

Although Blake joked that he "probably waited too long because I don't play guitar as good (sic) as I used to", he has thought about the type of show on offer.

"The key thing for Garth was that he could just walk out there and play a million different songs. I always meant to do something like that," he told People.

"It's just my career hasn't had the window of time to do it up until now. I definitely think that there's a good chance of me doing something like that."

The news comes as the singer revealed he is opening a country music venue on the Las Vegas strip, located in front of Caesars Entertainment's Bally's Las Vegas.

Blake has teased a Vegas residency

A 27,000-square-foot $30 million development, the complex will include four stories of food and entertainment and a 4,500 square foot rooftop bar with views of the Las Vegas skyline.

Blake recently concluded his Friends and Heroes Tour, and in a bittersweet moment on his Instagram, the Boys 'Round Here singer shared a snapshot of one of his performances, illuminated by the stage lights.

In the caption, he wrote, "Can't believe this is the last weekend of the #FriendsAndHeroesTour! Let's close it with a BANG!!! Y'all welcome @johnanderson for our final 3 shows!!!"

Blake recently performed at the CMAs

His wife Gwen, who's made guest appearances in a few of his performances as well, showed her support for her husband by sharing his post on her Instagram Stories.

Blake has released 12 studio albums, four extended plays, five compilation albums, and 51 singles (including five as a featured artist) in his long career.

His debut single, Austin, was released in 2001, and he has gone on to win 10 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, the CMT Artist of the Year award, and nine CMT Music Awards.

