Gwen Stefani celebrates husband Blake Shelton's incredible career milestone

Gwen Stefani took to social media to share that she and her husband, Blake Shelton, were celebrating an absolutely incredible career milestone.

The pop star shared pictures of two matching jars of chocolates for her and her hubby on her Instagram Stories celebrating The Voice.

She also posted a note from the showrunners that revealed that the jars of 500 chocolates were sent over to mark 500 episodes of the show.

WATCH: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform together in Nashville

As a previous judge on the show, which brought her and Blake closer together, Gwen was sent the gift as a way of thanking her for her own contribution to its success.

The reality singing competition has since become one of the longest running television shows this decade on a single network, first premiering in 2011.

Blake was especially celebrated by The Voice and his co-stars, Carson Daly, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande, in the latest episode.

Having been around as a judge for all 21 of its seasons so far, Blake himself also marked 500 episodes on the extremely popular competition.

Gwen shared that she and Blake were celebrating 500 episodes of The Voice

The country superstar posted a clip from the new instalment on his social media where he received a standing ovation from the other judges.

Carson even brought out a cake with sparklers and a recreation of the set which the four on the panel then cut into.

"Guess what y'all?! It's the 500th episode of @nbcthevoice tonight!! I'm gonna have my cake and eat it too #TheVoice," Blake captioned the video.

Fans immediately took to the comments to commend the singer for his extremely welcoming presence on the show and praise him for the achievement.

Blake was inundated with praise by his co-stars and fans for the achievement

"Huge congrats!!! You and Carson were there for every one. Talk about RARE," one fan wrote, with another saying: "Blake's the best. Only watch it because of him," and a third adding: "Heck yeah ... #Team Blake."

