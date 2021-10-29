Gwen Stefani looks fantastic in stylish crop top as she prepares for exciting event The singer is married to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is back on stage and her fans couldn't be happier.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday ahead of her latest show in Las Vegas, to gear everyone up for the event.

The star shared a series of pictures of her on stage from over the years, including one of her looking stylish in a white crop top and studded jeans, accessorised with oversized hoops and space buns.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani beams with happiness in newly-released engagement video

"Who's coming to get slapped around tomorrow? Gx" Gwen wrote in the caption. "Cannot wait, I am coming!" one fan replied, while another wrote: "You look amazing." A third simply added a row of fire emojis.

The star kicked off her Just Girl residency last week, where she told the crowds about her secret battle with Covid at the start of the pandemic last year.

"I was one of the first to have Covid, in case you are wondering," she told her fans. "I was in Vegas. Do you remember when I cancelled those four shows?"

Gwen Stefani looked fantastic in a white crop top on stage

She continued: "I would literally take people up here and make out with you, but… I gotta make it through the next eight shows."

Gwen added: "Just because I can't touch you, I'm still breathing your air right now, so that's the risk I'm taking because I love you guys."

The mom-of-three spent the majority of the pandemic in Oklahoma with her now-husband Blake Shelton, and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

The singer is a huge fans of crop tops

Gwen and Blake got engaged last year and tied the knot in a gorgeous summer wedding at that very ranch.

While Gwen is now busy back on stage, her husband is back on the judging panel on The Voice – the very show where they met back in 2014.

Gwen with husband Blake Shelton and her three sons

Blake is one of the long-time coaches on the popular talent show, and is joined this series by John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and newcomer Ariana Grande.

Gwen took part – and won – the series last season, but is yet to reveal why she left and whether or not she will return to a future series. The star has never took part in consecutive seasons of the show so there is a good chance that she will be back.

