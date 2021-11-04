Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's fairytale wedding was the topic of conversation on every fan's lips when it happened, but they've got fans talking about it once again.

Blake revealed on his social media that he would be releasing a song titled We Can Reach The Stars, which he wrote specifically for his wife.

Even more incredibly so, he shared that he wrote the song as his vows for their wedding and this would be the first time he would share it with the world.

He posted a beautiful snapshot of the two from their wedding, overlooking the gorgeous Oklahoma landscape in the background.

In the caption, he wrote: "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead…

"#WeCanReachTheStars. Midnight. Pre-order #BodyLanguage (Deluxe) now," he concluded, revealing that the single would drop the same night.

Fans instantly took to the comments section to share their love for the couple and talk about how incredible of a gesture they thought it was.

Blake shared that he would release the song he wrote as his wedding vows

One commented: "I am so in love with the two of you," while another wrote: "Thanks for sharing something so special with your fans! Beautiful."

A third added: "Omg can't wait to hear it," with one also saying: "I am so happy to finally hear it," with many others simply using heart emojis.

However, in the comments was also their co-star on The Voice, Carson Daly, who wrote: "You didn't decide to! I forced you to. Thank Jesus too, yielded the best wedding moment & a hit song! You should buy me a tracker w the royalties cowboy."

Carson officiated the wedding, having developed a close bond with the two, and revealed Blake's incredible gesture for Gwen during a segment on Today.

Carson shared the story of Blake and Gwen's relationship as well as their fairytale wedding

He opened up about the development of their relationship on the singing competition and talked about how he pushed them to write their own vows, describing the wedding as "the perfect mix of country and glamor, of course, just like Blake and Gwen."

