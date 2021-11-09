Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make unexpected discovery - 'never in my wildest dreams or prayers' The happy couple got married in July 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a reached another monumental milestone in their relationship and they couldn't wait to share the fun update with fans.

The No Doubt singer took to Instagram with a television clip and what it revealed sent her giddy.

The video was from the game show Wheel of Fortune and the clue was 'husband and wife'.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani beams with happiness in newly released wedding video

Host, Pat Sajak, announced: "The category for this round is one we don't see very often, 'Husband and Wife,'" and the board had a whole host of letters waiting to be revealed.

Fast-forward, and Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were the names uncovered.

It was clearly a very proud moment for Gwen who captioned the clip: "Never in my wildest dreams or prayers !!! gx @blakeshelton @wheeloffortune #wow."

Gwen couldn't believe they were featured on Wheel of Fortune

Her fans adored her reaction and commented: "Watched it tonight! Way to go Blake and Gwen and Wheel," and another added: "I got it correct tonight and was so excited...lol."

The mom-of-three tied the knot with The Voice star in July 2021 after a short engagement.

They had been dating for five years, however, and Blake recently released a special song he wrote for his bride.

They got married in July 2021

His new single, We Can Reach The Stars, is close to the couple's heart because he sang it to Gwen at the wedding as part of his vows.

After sharing his song, Blake then posted a sweet message telling everyone how much he loves his wife.

"I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani," he wrote. "That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

