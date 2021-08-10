Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in a crop top and leggings - and fans are obsessed The Prodigal Son star is glowing!

Need further proof that Catherine Zeta-Jones is aging backward? Look no further than her latest Instagram post.

The 51-year-old Prodigal Son star was glowing as she posed on a yoga mat in a room with floor-to-ceiling windows wearing a gray crop top and matching leggings for her eponymous clothing line. Catherine completed the look with star-print black loafers.

Celebrity hairstylist Patrick Melville was also on set and could be seen holding a blow dryer towards her to create a windswept effect as the photographer snapped photos of her.

Fans couldn't stop raving about Catherine's activewear

"When you don’t have a wind machine on set, improvise! @patrickmelvillenyc saving the day for my @casazetajones shoot!!," she captioned the photo.

Fans raced to her comments to sing her praises, with one writing: "The most stunning!" Another added: "I love it. You’re amazing. I already ordered more active and footwear," to which Catherine replied, "LOVE to hear that."

A third follower chimed in: "Sooooo pretty! The activewear!! Will be getting more!" Catherine replied, "So so happy to hear you love it!"

The actress also made fans swoon when she shared a photo of herself in her Instagram Story looking stunning in a star-printed black top.

Catherine was glowing in a selfie she shared in her Instagram Story

Other than a splash of mascara and eyeliner, the star appeared to have no other makeup on at all and was glowing in the photograph with her no-makeup-makeup glam look. Catherine wore her raven locks in her signature full of body style, and captioned the photo "Hola."

It was recently revealed that Catherine has been cast as Morticia Addams in a new The Addams Family reboot series from Tim Burton and Netflix.

The Welsh actress will star as the Addams family matriarch in Wednesday, an upcoming eight-episode coming-of-age series centered around the teenage years of Wednesday Addams.

Catherine is set to play Morticia Addams in an upcoming Addams family-based Netflix show

Narcos actor Luis Guzmán will star opposite her as Gomez Addams, while Jenny Ortega, best known for her roles in Netflix thriller You and the movie Yes Day, will take on the central role of Wednesday.

Confirming the exciting news in a tweet, Netflix wrote: "Our Addams family is expanding! Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton."

According to the official description from Netflix, the new series (which does not yet have a release date) will follow Wednesday's years at Nevermore Academy as a student, "where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships."

