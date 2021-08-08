Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates joyous occasion with rare family photos during summer vacation The Chicago actress shares children Dylan and Carys with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones was feeling nostalgic on Sunday as she marked a very special occasion in her family.

The Chicago actress' firstborn son Dylan turned 21 and the star stayed up until midnight to welcome in his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Catherine shared a montage of never-before-seen photos and video of Dylan throughout the years, including footage of him dancing with his famous mom on holiday.

In the caption, The Darling Buds of May star wrote: "Dylan is 21 today!! My boy, my boy, my pride, my joy! I love you more than words can say. Happy happy birthday, to a gift from god that keeps on giving. Love mom…"

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Awww such a cute post," while another wrote: "So cute!" A third added: "Happy birthday to your darling son."

Michael Douglas also paid tribute to his son on his special day on his own Instagram page.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a heartfelt message to son Dylan on his 21st birthday

The Hollywood star shared a black-and-white headshot of Dylan alongside the words: "Happy Birthday @dylan__douglas, hard to believe you are 21! You’ve given your Mother and I such pride and joy, excited to see what the future will hold for you. All my love, Dad."

Dylan is marking his milestone birthday in Spain, where the famous family have been staying for the past few months.

Catherine and Michael Douglas are proud parents to children Dylan and Carys

Catherine and Michael, along with Dylan and daughter Carys, have been enjoying spending time at their vacation home in Majorca.

The holiday home boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

The famous family are currently on vacation in Spain

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

What's more, Catherine's parents, brother and niece joined the family at the beginning of the month, meaning that there will be even more of Dylan's loved ones to mark his special day with him.

