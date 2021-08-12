Catherine Zeta-Jones sets pulses racing in bikini video showcasing her toned figure The 51-year-old is on fire!

Catherine Zeta-Jones caused quite a stir on Instagram on Thursday - but she got herself into a twist in the process!

The 51-year-old is currently enjoying a sunshine break in Majorca at the family's holiday home, which boasts ten bedrooms, 11,000 square feet of space and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones gets 'in a twist' in new bikini video

And it was the garden area of the impressive property that served as a backdrop for Catherine's latest video. The star was filmed showcasing her hula hoops skills while on vacation, playfully captioning the post - "I'm in a twist!"

But it was the mom-of-two's incredible figure that really got fans talking. Catherine could be seen wearing a striped white and blue bikini, teamed with a black sun visor and oversized black sunglasses.

Catherine and Michael are enjoying a family vacation in Majorca

Her washboard stomach and toned figure was fully on display - and followers were quick to compliment the Welsh actress. Her feed was quickly inundated with flame and love heart eyes while some shared clapping hands emojis as they applauded her skills.

Catherine is staying in Majorca with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan and Carys. On Sunday, there were major celebrations for the family as Dylan marked his 21st birthday.

The couple are proud parents to Dylan and Carys

His proud mom shared a video montage of Dylan throughout the years, including footage of the pair dancing together on holiday.

In the caption, the Darling Buds of May star wrote: "Dylan is 21 today!! My boy, my boy, my pride, my joy! I love you more than words can say. Happy happy birthday, to a gift from god that keeps on giving. Love mom…"

Dylan celebrated his 21st birthday on August 8

Michael also paid tribute to his son on his special day. The Hollywood star shared a black-and-white headshot of Dylan alongside the words: "Happy Birthday @dylan__douglas, hard to believe you are 21! You’ve given your Mother and I such pride and joy, excited to see what the future will hold for you. All my love, Dad."

