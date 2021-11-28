David Muir gets everybody talking with photo of his lookalike nephew The star is incredibly close to his family

David Muir sparked a major reaction from his fans when he posted a photo of a very special family member over the Thanksgiving holidays.

The TV anchor, 48, delighted his followers with a glimpse into his time away from the studios and a snapshot of his handsome nephew too.

David - who calls his many nieces and nephews, his "squad" - captured his family member inspecting a vintage Ferrari, and shared the image with a caption which read: "Nephew has good taste."

His fans agreed with him and commented: "Ferrari appreciation from the man who we appreciate giving us the news each night," and, "of course he does. He comes from good stock".

Many also remarked on the resemblance between David and his nephew and wrote: "A young you," and, "he looks like you".

David was thrilled to host Thanksgiving for his loved ones this year and during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan he confirmed: "We are a smaller group coming for Thanksgiving this year, and I'm going to cook."

David said his nephew has good taste in cars

He did have his good friend, Kelly Ripa, on-call as a backup plan if anything didn't go as planned. But by the looks of his Instagram feed, it all went swimmingly.

The World News Tonight host adores his family and while he doesn't have children of his own, he dotes on his sibling's offspring.

David has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York. He has shared photos of himself visiting her on social media and is said to be a firm fixture in her and her family's life.

David and his niece and nephew "squad"

The 20/20 host also has two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage.

Over the summer, David shared some joyous family news with his fans when he revealed he was a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

