David Muir's mom is the epitome of glam in photo alongside her famous son The star has made his parents very proud

Good looks run in the family for World News Tonight anchor David Muir! The handsome TV star has earned legions of loyal fans with his delivery of the nightly news - and his suave appearance too.

And it turns out that David's mother, Pat Mills, is quite the glamor-puss.

In photos shared by the star, his mom is most certainly a scene-stealer. Her short, bobbed hair was styled to perfection and David clearly has her beaming smile.

Wearing natural makeup and long, diamond earrings, Pat looked stunning.

David shared some photos on Instagram and received many compliments from people who wrote: "Your mom is so beautiful," and, "So sweet...You really do resemble your mom. She (and you) is so classy."

David was born in Syracuse, New York - where he still has an unbelievable lakeside property - and grew up in Onondaga Hills.

David with his mom Pat

His mother and father, Ronald, divorced when he was young but successfully co-parented their children.

David - who has an older sister, Rebecca, and two younger step-siblings - spoke about his parents' dedication to his career dreams even as a child.

He opened up in an interview with Syracuse.com and said he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

David was passionate about news from a very early age

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

