Strictly hunk Giovanni Pernice forced to clarify latest dating rumours

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has clarified the recent rumours that suggest he is dating Made in Chelsea star Verity Bowditch. The report comes shortly after his breakup from Love Island's Maura Higgins.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the professional dancer - who is still in the competition with Rose Ayling-Ellis - shared a lengthy statement to rubbish the claims.

"Happy Sunday beautiful people. Always wanting to speak the truth over here," he wrote. "It's news to me that I am dating, didn't know anything about it.

"At the moment, as you know it's all about dance dance dance which is wonderfullll darling." He added: "That's the reality, no drama here. Have a great day – 'THE SUN' is shining! Gio x." [sic]

It is believed that the Italian hunk is currently single after splitting from Maura in October this year. The pair decided to call it quits after four months of dating and the Strictly star has insisted that there was no wrongdoing on either side.

The Strictly star released this statement

At the time of the split, Giovanni explained: "Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.

"Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention."

Giovanni and Maura called it quits in October

Giovanni is currently competing on Strictly with EastEnders actress Rose, the show's first ever deaf contestant. In recent weeks, the pair have been receiving a great response from the judges and the audience for their performances.

Earlier this month, they created one of the most memorable moments in Strictly history when they danced to a silent moment for ten seconds to Symphony by Clean Bandit with the couple's choice.

