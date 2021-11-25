Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's training 'struggle' revealed

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are definitely the ones to watch this year on Strictly Come Dancing. However, things haven't been so smooth sailing in the rehearsal rooms as the pair can face some unexpected hurdles.

According to host Claudia Winkleman, the EastEnders star revealed that when it rains her training is affected because the weather interferes with the vibrations in her chest.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice leave fans in tears with poignant dance

"Rose is fantastic...she's properly funny. I hope that comes across. She's a fabulous dancer. The fact she's deaf comes way down the list of the extraordinariness of the charm of Rose," she told The Big Issue.

"But it's really interesting to find things out. For example, she finds it difficult to train when it's really raining because it messes with the vibrations in her chest.

"I said, 'What do they do in schools? What do people do at work?' I had no idea. The way that in the beginning, she would always have to see Gio's face but now she can dance without seeing his face. She's incredible."

Earlier this month, Rose and Giovanni created one of the most memorable moments in Strictly history when they danced to a silent moment for 10 seconds to Symphony by Clean Bandit with the couple's choice.

Rose and Giovanni during their couple's choice dance

Talking about the 10 seconds of silence, Rose later said on This Morning: "I think it was a special moment for me because a lot of the time, you always see a deaf person getting on well and doing what is normal, but you don't see how much hard work goes behind it.

"I think the silent moment was to show, 'This is what I do when I dance - this is the amount of work I do, but I still do it with a smile on my face.' That's my message and it’s a lot of what deaf people go through."

Giovanni was then asked if he had the "best dance partner," to which, he replied: "100 per cent. I'm a professional dancer, I've been doing it for 23 years.

"Even 10 seconds of silence was so hard because in that 10 seconds, you have to think about your steps and you have to think about keeping the beat and I was like, 'Now I understand what she goes through.' The 10 seconds was powerful, it was very, very, very good."

