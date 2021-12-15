Sandra Bullock shares very rare insight into family life at home with children and boyfriend The couple have been together since 2015

Sandra Bullock is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, so when she recently opened up about her children and her relationship, fans were transfixed.

The Unforgivable actress has two adopted children, Louis, 11, and Laila, eight, and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has a grown daughter, too.

MORE: Sandra Bullock lets her son 'see everything' as she teaches children about racism

While they don't have any offspring together, they have been together since 2015 and with a sprawling property portfolio spanning across the US they're lucky to call a number of places 'home'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Unforgivable trailer with Sandra Bullock

Sandra spoke about their life during an interview on Red Table Talk and what she said might surprise you.

The star - who met her photographer beau when she hired him to take photos at her son's fifth birthday - called Bryan the "love of my life," and said he was a "saint" when she told him of her plans to adopt another child when they were first together.

MORE: Fans have the same complaint about Sandra Bullock's new movie The Unforgivable

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock opens up about life with her beautiful children

"I said, 'Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?' I said, 'You know, that still holds.'" She continued: "He said, 'Why?' I said, 'I'm bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto.'"

Sandra says Bryan (pictured) is the love of her life

Bryan embraced Sandra's news and her children whole heartedly which only made her love him more.

"He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer," she admitted. "My life was already on the track, and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life but the right human being to be there."

MORE: Sandra Bullock reveals daughter Laila suffers from PTSD

MORE: 72 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

While they raise their children together, Sandra says it doesn't always mean they see eye to eye on everything. However, there's no denying "very Christian" Bryan is a wonderful role model for the kids.

Sandra and Bryan have built a wonderful life together

"I don't always agree with him and he doesn’t always agree with me," she said. "But if they can take away from that and that is where they feel drawn to, he's the exact right parent to be in this position."

Sandra - whose marriage to Jesse James crumbled when he cheated on her with numerous different women - doesn't think a wedding is on the cards though.

"I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, devoted mother," she said. "I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.