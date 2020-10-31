Gwen Stefani's son pays sweet tribute to dad Gavin Rossdale following mum's engagement He was married to Gwen Stefani for nearly 13 years

Gwen Stefani might be getting married to Blake Shelton but there is still plenty of love for her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, who received a heartfelt message from their oldest son, Kingston, on his birthday.

Gwen and Gavin's firstborn showered his dad with plenty of social media love on his 55th birthday on 30 October and the Bush frontman made sure to share it.

Kingston, 14, shared a throwback photo at a pumpkin patch on his Instagram Stories as well as a recent snapshot with his dad.

He simply captioned the snaps: "Happy Birthday Dad" and Gavin then chose to repost them.

The rocker had lunch with his middle son, Zuma, 12, on his birthday, and also posted a photo with him.

He shared a message with his fans about the joy of fatherhood and wrote: "Lunch with my bestie - life is endlessly challenging but these moments of perfection make it all worthwhile - and remind us why we bother with all the noise."

Kingston shared an adorable throwback photo with his dad

Gwen and Gavin also share Apollo, six, and have been successfully co-parenting together since they ended their almost 13-year-long marriage in 2015.

Gavin adores fatherhood and says he’s always striving to be a better dad.

Kingston adores his dad

"My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said. "But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

Kington, feels very strongly about his relationship with his dad and during an Instagram Q&A he was asked what it’s like having a rocker as a father and he said: "Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much."

