Oliver Hudson in disbelief as he celebrates family milestone with wife The star is a proud dad-of-three

Kate Hudson's brother, Oliver Hudson, delighted fans with a sweet update on his famous family when he shared a heartwarming post on Instagram.

The Nashville actor paid tribute to his wife, Erin Bartlett, who he shares his three gorgeous children with - and his social media followers loved it.

Oliver posted several snapshots of the model, along with a cheeky wedding photo too. He wrote: "15 years ago today I married one of the top LL BEAN models in the world and I still can’t believe it.. I mean LL BEAN!!!!??

"Acting class, bad timing, Vegas, things I can’t write, marriage, kids, anxiety… Vegas. Love you so much poop! Happy anniversary!!! #Vegas."

His fans called Oliver, "the luckiest guy ever," while others joked, "annnnd she puts up with you". Many wished them a happy anniversary and called Erin, "beautiful".

Oliver shared several photos of his wife on their anniversary

The couple are proud parents to Wilder, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Rio, seven, and Oliver regularly shares updates on his precious family on Instagram.

Erin isn't the only special woman in Oliver's life, however, as on International Women's Day he also paid a heartfelt tribute to his mum, Goldie Hawn, and sister, Kate Hudson, too.

He shared photos of the famous mother-daughter duo, and his wife and daughter and wrote: "Not sure what I’d do or who I’d be without these incredible beings in my life. Like for real, I’m not sure.

Oliver and Erin have three children together

"These three women and one little angel have shaped the way I think and continue to push me to be the best version of myself, even when I’m resistant.

"They’re constantly giving me pep talks and supplements, skincare routines and books on the liver, dry brushes and psychics, bone broth and money. I’m so grateful for these 4 HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY!!"

